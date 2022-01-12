Savita to Captain India Women's Hockey Team in Asia Cup

Defending champions India will battle it out against China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand for the title. The top-four teams from this tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in Spain and the Netherlands.



India are grouped in Pool A along with Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. They will begin their campaign on the opening day against Malaysia and will play Japan on January 23. India will take on Singapore in their last pool match on January 24. The semifinals will be played on January 26 and the final match on January 28.



"This is a very important tournament for us and I am happy with the team we have chosen which is a mix of some very experienced players along with talented youngsters who have shown great potential at the international level. Though we were a bit disappointed with how things panned out for us at the Asian Champions Trophy, we were able to return to camp in SAI, Bengaluru and put in some good sessions of hockey to prepare well for this challenge," said chief coach Janneke Schopman on Wednesday.