Hans Niemann Defends Himself Following Latest Accusations of Cheating in Chess

In his first public appearance following the accusations of cheating in chess levelled against him in September, American grandmaster Hans Niemann on Wednesday, 5 October, came out in his own defense and stated he "won't back down."

The 19-year-old was found to have ‘likely’ cheated in more than 100 games in an investigation conducted by Chess.com last Tuesday.

Prior to this, Niemann was accused of cheating by world champion Magnus Carlsen last month, after the he upset Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup.

The whole incident rocked the sporting world, setting fire to debates and discussions around cheating in the game of chess.