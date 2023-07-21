Global T20 Canada 2023 Live Streaming & Telecast: Where To Watch GT20 in India?

The 3rd edition of Global T20 Canada is scheduled from 20 July 2023 in Brampton, Ontario. A total of six teams will face off in 21 league matches and four play-off games. The final match of the tournament will be played on 6 August 2023.

Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks have been the winners of the previous GT20 editions in 2018 and 2019 respectively. This year, some renowned players like Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan and Alex Hales will be featured in the tournament.

Let us check out the Global T20 Canada 2023 schedule, teams, matches, live streaming, telecast, fixtures, and other important details below.