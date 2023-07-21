Global T20 Canada 2023 Live Streaming & Telecast: Where To Watch GT20 in India?

GT20 Canada 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming and Telecast?
(Photo: The Quint)
The 3rd edition of Global T20 Canada is scheduled from 20 July 2023 in Brampton, Ontario. A total of six teams will face off in 21 league matches and four play-off games. The final match of the tournament will be played on 6 August 2023.
Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks have been the winners of the previous GT20 editions in 2018 and 2019 respectively. This year, some renowned players like Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan and Alex Hales will be featured in the tournament.
Let us check out the Global T20 Canada 2023 schedule, teams, matches, live streaming, telecast, fixtures, and other important details below.
The Global T20 Canada 2023 commenced from 20 July 2023.
The Global T20 Canada 2023 will end on 6 August 2023.
All the Global T20 Canada 2023 matches will be played at the CAA Centre in Brampton.
The Global T20 Canada 2023 matches will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.
The Global T20 Canada 2023 will be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India.
Following is the list of Global T20 Canada 2023 teams and squads.
Brampton Wolves: Harbhajan Singh, Colin De Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Sinclair Chapman, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Aaron Johnson, Rizwan Cheema, Shahid Ahmadzai, Rishiv Joshi, Gurpal Singh Sandhu, Usman Khan, Logan Van Beek, Jan Nicolaas Frylinck, Max O Dowd, Jeremy Gordon.
Surrey Jaguars: Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Bernard Scholtz, Pargat Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Sunny Matharu, Kairav Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Litton Kumar Das, Karim Janat, Mohammad Haris, Sheel Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan.
Vancouver Knights: Mohammad Rizwan, Rassie van der Dussen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Najibullah Zadran, Junaid Siddiqui, Vriitya Aravind, Nawab Singh, Kanwar Tathgur, Karthik Meiyappan, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Rayyan Pathan, and Muhammad Kamal.
Mississauga Panthers: Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Azam Khan, James Neesham, Cameron Scott Delport, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Shreyas Movva, Praveen Kumar, Mihir Patel, Ethan Gibson, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Tom Cooper, Cecil Pervez, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar.
Montreal Tigers: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Sherfane Rutherford, Carlos Brathwaite, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Matthew Spoors, Bhupendra Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Anoop Chima, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Dipendra Airee, Kaleem Sana, Srimantha Wijeratne.
Toronto Nationals: Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zaman Khan, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Armaan Kapoor, Sarmad Anwar, Rommel Shahzad, Udhaya Bhagwan, Hamza Tariq, Gerhard Erasmus, J J Smit, Saad Bin Zafar, Farhan Malik, Nicholas Kirton.
Check out the full schedule and fixtures of the ongoing Global T20 Canada tournament.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Friday
|21-Jul-23
|Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers
|1:00 AM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Friday
|21-Jul-23
|Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals
|8:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Saturday
|22-Jul-23
|Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers
|1:00 AM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Saturday
|22-Jul-23
|Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers
|8:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Sunday
|23-Jul-23
|Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals
|1:00 AM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Sunday
|23-Jul-23
|Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers
|8:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Monday
|24-Jul-23
|Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars
|1:00 AM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Tuesday
|25-Jul-23
|Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars
|8:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Wednesday
|26-Jul-23
|Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers
|1:00 AM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Wednesday
|26-Jul-23
|Toronto Nationals vs Mississauga Panthers
|8:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Thursday
|27-Jul-23
|Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers
|1:00 AM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Friday
|28-Jul-23
|Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights
|8:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Saturday
|29-Jul-23
|Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars
|1:00 AM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Saturday
|29-Jul-23
|Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers
|8:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Sunday
|30-Jul-23
|Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars
|1:00 AM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Sunday
|30-Jul-23
|Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers
|8:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Monday
|31-Jul-23
|Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers
|1:00 AM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Tuesday
|01-Aug-23
|Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars
|8:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Wednesday
|02-Aug-23
|Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights
|1:00 AM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Wednesday
|02-Aug-23
|Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers
|8:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Thursday
|03-Aug-23
|Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights
|1:00 AM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Friday
|04-Aug-23
|First Place vs Second Place
|1:00 AM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Friday
|04-Aug-23
|Third Place vs Fourth Place
|8:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Saturday
|05-Aug-23
|Loser Q1 vs Winner E
|9:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
|Sunday
|06-Aug-23
|Winner Q1 vs Winner Q2
|9:30 PM
|CAA Centre in Brampton
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)