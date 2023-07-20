FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live in India

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to take place soon so interested viewers should take note of the details. As per the latest official updates, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to begin on 20 July and end on 20 August. Interested viewers can watch the live streaming of the matches in India and take note of the latest updates. Australia and New Zealand will host the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year, according to the details.

A total of 32 teams will participate in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. It is important to note that around ten stadiums will host the 64 matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The first match on Thursday, 20 July, is set to be played between New Zealand vs Norway. Viewers can watch the live streaming.