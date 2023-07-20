FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live in India

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 live streaming details in India are stated here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to take place soon so interested viewers should take note of the details. As per the latest official updates, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to begin on 20 July and end on 20 August. Interested viewers can watch the live streaming of the matches in India and take note of the latest updates. Australia and New Zealand will host the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year, according to the details.
A total of 32 teams will participate in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. It is important to note that around ten stadiums will host the 64 matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The first match on Thursday, 20 July, is set to be played between New Zealand vs Norway. Viewers can watch the live streaming.
When will New Zealand vs Norway FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 take place?
New Zealand vs Norway FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to take place today, Thursday, 20 July.
What is the time of the New Zealand vs Norway FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match?
As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, New Zealand vs Norway FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to begin on Thursday at 12:30 PM IST.
Where will New Zealand vs Norway FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 be played?
New Zealand vs Norway FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be played at Eden Park, Auckland, on Thursday, 20 July.
Where can viewers in India watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 live broadcast?
Fans in India can watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 live broadcast on the DD Sports TV channel on the scheduled match dates and timings.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on the FanCode mobile app and website. One must take note of the live streaming details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)