Asian Games 2023: Date, Venue, Schedule, Squad, Live Streaming & Telecast Detail

The Asian Games 2023 schedule has been released and fans cannot contain their excitement. The cricket tournament is all set to kick off from 19 September and conclude on 8 October 2023.

In the forthcoming Asian Games 2023, both men and women's teams will compete. The men's team will compete in a total of 18 matches while the women's team will battle in 14 matches on the cricket field. The seeding of the teams will be based on the ICC T20I Ranking. The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will take place in a T20 format.

Let us check out the Asian Games 2023 schedule, date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.