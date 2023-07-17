Asian Games 2023: Date, Venue, Schedule, Squad, Live Streaming & Telecast Detail

Asian Games 2023: Men and Women's Schedule, date, time, live streaming, and more.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Asian Games 2023 schedule has been released and fans cannot contain their excitement. The cricket tournament is all set to kick off from 19 September and conclude on 8 October 2023.
In the forthcoming Asian Games 2023, both men and women's teams will compete. The men's team will compete in a total of 18 matches while the women's team will battle in 14 matches on the cricket field. The seeding of the teams will be based on the ICC T20I Ranking. The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will take place in a T20 format.
Let us check out the Asian Games 2023 schedule, date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
The Asian Games 2023 will start from 19 September 2023.
The Asian Games 2023 will end on 8 October 2023.
The Asian Games 2023 will be played at Zhejiang University of Technology in Hangzhou.
The Asian Games 2023 may be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.
The Asian Games 2023 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.
Here is the full schedule of Asian Games 2023 for both men and women.
|Date
|Session
|Time
|Match No
|Home Vs Away
|Phase
|Category
|Venue
|28 September (Thursday)
|CKT15
|09:30
|1
|9th-14th
|Round 1
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT16
|14:30
|2
|8th-15th
|Round 1
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|29 September (Friday)
|CKT17
|09:30
|3
|10th-13th
|Round 1
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT18
|14:30
|4
|7th-16th
|Round 1
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|30 September (Saturday)
|CKT19
|09:30
|5
|11th-12th
|Round 1
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT20
|14:30
|6
|6th-17th
|Round 1
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|1 October (Sunday)
|CKT21
|09:30
|7
|5th-18th
|Round 1
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT22
|14:30
|8
|Winner of Match 1 VS Winner of Match 2
|Round 1
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|2 October (Monday)
|CKT23
|09:30
|9
|Winner of Match 3 VS Winner of Match 4
|Round 1
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT24
|14:30
|10
|Winner of Match 5 VS Winner of Match 6
|Round 1
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|3 October (Tuesday)
|REST DAY
|4 October (Wednesday)
|CKT25
|09:30
|11
|2nd VS Winner of Match 8
|QF1
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT26
|14:30
|12
|3rd VS Winner of Match 9
|QF2
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|5 October (Thursday)
|CKT27
|09:30
|13
|4th VS Winner of Match 10
|QF3
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT28
|14:30
|14
|1st VS Winner of Match 7
|QF4
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|6 October (Friday)
|CKT29
|09:30
|15
|Winner of M11&M12
|SF1
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT30
|14:30
|16
|Winner of M13&M14
|SF2
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|7 October (Saturday)
|CKT31
|09:30
|17
|Loser of SF1&SF2
|3\4
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT32
|14:30
|18
|Winner of SF1&SF2
|Final
|Men
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|Date
|Session
|Time
|Match No.
|Home VS Away
|Phase
|Category
|Venue
|19 September (Tuesday)
|CKT01
|09:30
|1
|9th-14th
|Round 1
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT02
|14:30
|2
|8th-13th
|Round 1
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|20 September (Wednesday)
|CKT03
|09:30
|3
|7th-10th
|Round 1
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT04
|14:30
|4
|6th-11th
|Round 1
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|21 September (Thursday)
|CKT05
|09:30
|5
|5th-12th
|Round 1
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT06
|14:30
|6
|Winner of Match 1 VS Winner of Match 2
|Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|22 September (Friday)
|CKT07
|09:30
|7
|1st VS Winner of Match 6
|QF1
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT08
|14:30
|8
|2nd VS Winner of Match 3
|QF2
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|24 September (Sunday)
|CKT09
|09:30
|9
|3rd VS Winner of Match 4
|QF3
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT10
|14:30
|10
|4th VS Winner of Match 5
|QF4
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|25 September (Monday)
|CKT11
|09:30
|11
|Winner of QF1&QF2
|SF1
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT12
|14:30
|12
|Winner of QF3&QF4
|SF2
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|26 September (Tuesday)
|CKT13
|09:30
|13
|Loser of SF1&SF2
|3\4
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
|CKT14
|14:30
|14
|Winner of SF1&SF2
|Final
|Women
|Zhejiang University of Technology
Here is the Indian men and women squad in Asian Games 2023.
India's Men Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.
India's Women Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu.
