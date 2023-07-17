Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian Games 2023: Date, Venue, Schedule, Squad, Live Streaming & Telecast Detail

Asian Games 2023: Date, Venue, Schedule, Squad, Live Streaming & Telecast Detail

Asian Games 2023 for Men and Women: Check out the full schedule here.
Saima Andrabi
Sports
Published:

Asian Games 2023: Men and Women's Schedule, date, time, live streaming, and more.

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Asian Games 2023: Men and Women's Schedule, date, time, live streaming, and more.</p></div>

The Asian Games 2023 schedule has been released and fans cannot contain their excitement. The cricket tournament is all set to kick off from 19 September and conclude on 8 October 2023.

In the forthcoming Asian Games 2023, both men and women's teams will compete. The men's team will compete in a total of 18 matches while the women's team will battle in 14 matches on the cricket field. The seeding of the teams will be based on the ICC T20I Ranking. The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will take place in a T20 format.

Let us check out the Asian Games 2023 schedule, date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

Also ReadI Will Express Myself Freely: Jitesh Sharma on India Call-Up for Asian Games

When Will the Asian Games 2023 Start?

The Asian Games 2023 will start from 19 September 2023.

When Will the Asian Games 2023 End?

The Asian Games 2023 will end on 8 October 2023.

Where Will Be the Asian Games 2023 Played?

The Asian Games 2023 will be played at Zhejiang University of Technology in Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming Details

The Asian Games 2023 may be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website. 

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule 

Here is the full schedule of Asian Games 2023 for both men and women.

DateSessionTimeMatch NoHome Vs AwayPhaseCategoryVenue
28 September (Thursday)CKT1509:3019th-14thRound 1MenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT1614:3028th-15thRound 1MenZhejiang University of Technology
29 September (Friday)CKT1709:30310th-13thRound 1MenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT1814:3047th-16thRound 1MenZhejiang University of Technology
30 September (Saturday)CKT1909:30511th-12thRound 1MenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT2014:3066th-17thRound 1MenZhejiang University of Technology
1 October (Sunday)CKT2109:3075th-18thRound 1MenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT2214:308Winner of Match 1 VS Winner of Match 2Round 1MenZhejiang University of Technology
2 October (Monday)CKT2309:309Winner of Match 3 VS Winner of Match 4Round 1MenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT2414:3010Winner of Match 5 VS Winner of Match 6Round 1MenZhejiang University of Technology
3 October (Tuesday)REST DAY
4 October (Wednesday)CKT2509:30112nd VS Winner of Match 8QF1MenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT2614:30123rd VS Winner of Match 9QF2MenZhejiang University of Technology
5 October (Thursday)CKT2709:30134th VS Winner of Match 10QF3MenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT2814:30141st VS Winner of Match 7QF4MenZhejiang University of Technology
6 October (Friday)CKT2909:3015Winner of M11&M12SF1MenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT3014:3016Winner of M13&M14SF2MenZhejiang University of Technology
7 October (Saturday)CKT3109:3017Loser of SF1&SF23\4MenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT3214:3018Winner of SF1&SF2FinalMenZhejiang University of Technology
DateSessionTimeMatch No.Home VS AwayPhaseCategoryVenue
19 September (Tuesday)CKT0109:3019th-14thRound 1WomenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT0214:3028th-13thRound 1WomenZhejiang University of Technology
20 September (Wednesday)CKT0309:3037th-10thRound 1WomenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT0414:3046th-11thRound 1WomenZhejiang University of Technology
21 September (Thursday)CKT0509:3055th-12thRound 1WomenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT0614:306Winner of Match 1 VS Winner of Match 2Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2WomenZhejiang University of Technology
22 September (Friday)CKT0709:3071st VS Winner of Match 6QF1WomenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT0814:3082nd VS Winner of Match 3QF2WomenZhejiang University of Technology
24 September (Sunday)CKT0909:3093rd VS Winner of Match 4QF3WomenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT1014:30104th VS Winner of Match 5QF4WomenZhejiang University of Technology
25 September (Monday)CKT1109:3011Winner of QF1&QF2SF1WomenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT1214:3012Winner of QF3&QF4SF2WomenZhejiang University of Technology
26 September (Tuesday)CKT1309:3013Loser of SF1&SF23\4WomenZhejiang University of Technology
CKT1414:3014Winner of SF1&SF2FinalWomenZhejiang University of Technology
Also ReadRuturaj Gaikwad to Lead Indian Team at the 2023 Asian Games

Asian Games 2023: Men and Women Squad (India)

Here is the Indian men and women squad in Asian Games 2023.

India's Men Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

India's Women Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu.

