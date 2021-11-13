Xavi Hernandez Makes First Signing At Barca, Dani Alves Returns

Dani Alves and Xavi Hernandez
Photo: FC Barcelona
Barcelona’s newly appointed manager, Xavi Hernanadez, has successfully completed his very first signing, bringing back the veteran Dani Alves, announced the club on Friday.
Alves, has won nine top-flight titles with the Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St. Germain, and is all set to arrive on a free transfer for the remaining 2021-22 season. He has also won three Champions league titles and the Copa del Rey four times.
He had been a free agent since he left Sao Paulo recently in September. After the signing of the 38-year old footballer, Barcelona described it as "the greatest right back in Barca history".
The defender had won 23 trophies in his previous stint at the Nou Camp. Various reports also suggest that Alves will play for a salary of 1 Euro per week.
"FC Barcelona and Dani Alves have reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season. The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January. The club will announce the full details at his official presentation as a new FC Barcelona player", they added in the statement.
As per sources, Xavi will be given less than €10 million to strengthen the stumbling squad in January. However, earlier this year chief executive Ferran Reverter said that the club would double that amount.
After the addition of young talented stars, Ansu Fati and Pedri, a lot of changes were made to the clubs January budget. However, the costs involved in firing ex-manager Koeman and hiring Xavi will not have a huge effect on the spending going forward, sources have added.
With the upcoming World Cup in Qatar next year, Alves, the Olympic gold medallist with his country, is all set to stay focused and to find top-level football in a bid to make Tite's squad for the tournament
