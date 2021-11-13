Hasan Ali's Wife Clarifies 'Threat' Rumors After Pakistan's T20 World Cup Exit

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali's wife, Samiya Arzoo, recently came forward and posted on social media, refuting the tweets from an impostor Twitter account. She said that her family had not been attacked or threatened and that they in fact received support from fans.

Ali, who dropped Matthew Wade on the boundary in the 19th over after which he smashed three sixes in a row off Shaheen Afridi’s deliveries and took Australia to its 5-wicket victory, was also subjected to criticisms by from some on social media.

She took to Instagram to share the screenshot of a fake Twitter account with the handle @SamiyaArzoo.