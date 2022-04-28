Why Has Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Altered Training Schedule?

Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane are observing Ramadan
Image: Anfield Watch/Twitter
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has revealed that Jurgen Klopp has changed the training timings this month in order to accommodate players observing Ramadan, after club captain Jordan Henderson convinced the manager.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, which has presented the Premier League players partaking in the practice with a few difficulties.
Before the evening games, team captains can request a drinks break at any appropriate moment to allow Muslim players to break their fast once the sun has set.
Along with Mane, Liverpool also have the likes of Mohammed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita observing Ramadan.
“It's not easy because playing and training and doing Ramadan is not easy at all,” he told beIN SPORTS.
“But before Ramadan we tried to speak with the captain [Henderson] to tell the boss maybe can we change the schedule and train in the morning.”
“It's easier for us. If you train in the morning then you have time to rest and go home. If you train around two or three, it's gonna be tough! The coach said yes and I think that makes it easier and we're trying to do our best.”
When asked how Liverpool stars handle fasting on matchdays, Mane added: “It's not easy, but like always the game day is something else!
“With Ramadan it's tough but I think Liverpool, they try to make everything easier for us.”
“We speak with our nutrionist, Mona, and especially before the game day she did everything easier for us to make sure we can do our Ramadan.”
(With inputs from Daily Mail)
