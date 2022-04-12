Karim Benzema Is the Most Underrated Striker of His Generation: John Dykes

"I just think that because he is deliberately and consciously low-profile, he hasn’t been subject to the attention. And all his achievements are down to being brilliant at what he does, that is football. And I think in a way, that’s been overlooked. He is the most underrated striker and maybe even player of his generation."

And while Benzema is leading the Real Madrid attack with a great deal of panache, their arch rivals Barcelona will need some time before they can compete at the top in Europe, felt the ace commentator. Barcelona, which lost Lionel Messi in the summer before the season kicked off, have gone through a difficult phase since then, and the team is currently being managed by their former captain Xavi, under who’s tutelage the team’s fortunes have seen a dramatic turn.

"Xavi has worked wonders with a combination of really astute signings. Everything that could work for them has worked. The financial dealings, at a time when they’re under severe restrictions, have paid off for them. But that doesn’t mean they’re suddenly going to be good enough to compete in the latter stages of the Champions League," Dykes explained.

"The most important thing for them right now is to finish the La Liga season strongly, but even more of a priority is that they have to compete and win the Europa League."

"I think that they’re 3 years away from being able to compete with the very best in Europe, because financially also they will be operating with strict regulations."

If Barcelona's fortunes without Messi weren't the best, the Argentine’s new club, Paris Saint Germain too, have not done too well since he joined them, crashing out of the Champions League against Real Madrid.