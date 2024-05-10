‘We Feel Unsafe’, Female Staff Levels Charges Against Senior AIFF Officials

Senior AIFF officials have been accused of leaking a woman employee's personal details on social media.
File Photo
Controversy seems to have become synonymous with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) ever since the new executive committee took charge in September 2022.
The woman has filed a complaint alleging breach of confidentiality and harassment with the Internal Complaints Committee of the AIFF.
“On the morning of 4 May, 2024, a video was made live on YouTube, wherein all my personal, confidential, and vital details were leaked and made public.
The complainant said the video was made live on 4 May, and even after the Acting General Secretary accepting the leaking of emails, the concerned officials were not questioned.
“I went to the Acting General Secretary (ASG) on 6 May and asked him to take action against the video as it amounted to breach of confidentiality. Despite all this, no inquiry has been called.
Meanwhile, Acting Secretary General M. Satyanarayan said on Friday: "I don’t know from where a website got the information and carried the said video, which is not right. We have filed a complaint with the cyber crime unit of Delhi Police. Somewhere the leak has happened, which is a serious breach."
To recall, in March this year, the same woman had reached out to the Internal Complaints Committee with a ‘verbal’ complaint, accusing a male employee of harassing her.
Although the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) met in March to look into the matter, no action was taken as she did not file an official complaint following an assurance that she will be safeguarded.
On 4 April, the AIFF said that it has closed the investigation into the 'verbal' complaint of 'harassment'.
Incidentally, on Wednesday, the AIFF executive committee approved the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) policy at workplace.
The policy is to be implemented with immediate effect.
Based on the PoSH Act 2013, the AIFF PoSH policy is aimed to ensure a safe and inclusive environment within the football fraternity.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)