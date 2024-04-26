SC Issues Show Cause Notice to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

The Supreme Court has issued a show cause notice to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey & the joint secretary of IOA.
Image: Twitter/IndianFootball
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Kalyan Chaubey asking why he should not be relieved from the post of president of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) and the joint secretary of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
This move comes amidst allegations of Chaubey's alleged defiance of court orders and lack of cooperation in ongoing legal proceedings.
The Court was hearing a petition alleging that Chaubey was not present and cooperating with the election petition filed by him before the Calcutta High Court.