Didn’t Refuse To Give Dope Test, NADA Failed To Respond to Query – Bajrang Punia

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia reiterated that he didn't refused to give dope test and it was NADA which failed to give answers to his query on sending expired kits for dope test.

Punia has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing to provide a urine sample during the trials held in Sonipat on 10 March.

Following reports of his provisional suspension order, the wrestler clarified that he never "refused to give his sample" and requested NADA officials for a response about the expired kit which they had sent to collect my sample.