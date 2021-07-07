Messi's Argentina Sets up Final Against Neymar and Brazil

The result sets up a tantalising final between Argentina and Brazil at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium on July 10. It will be the first time that South American football's biggest rivals have met in the final of the continental tournament since 2007, when Brazil won 3-0 in the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo.



"It has been a hard road to get here and now we have to enjoy it," Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said at the post-match press conference. "The players have been focused on this for almost 60 days and continue to push forward.



"I believe we are deserving finalists. We are now going to face our eternal rival. The two strongest teams in South America will be up against each other and we hope that people enjoy it."



Argentina took the initiative from the outset in Brazil's capital, with Messi dribbling past three defenders before chipping a pass to Martinez, whose header flew just wide.