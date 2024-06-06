Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The Sunil Chhetri Quiz – How Well Did You Follow His Career? Test Your Knowledge

The Sunil Chhetri Quiz – How Well Did You Follow His Career? Test Your Knowledge

Call yourself a Sunil Chhetri super-fan? Answer six of these 12 questions correctly to win that tag.
Shuvaditya Bose
Football
Updated:

The Sunil Chhetri Quiz – See if you are a Sunil Chhetri super-fan.

|

(Photo: PTI & Indian Football)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Sunil Chhetri Quiz – See if you are a Sunil Chhetri super-fan.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

6 June 2024. Wednesday. Today.

This date will forever be etched in the history of Indian football, for today, Sunil Chhetri – arguably the best footballer this nation has ever produced, and undeniably the most prolific goal-scorer – will be featuring in the Indian blue for one last time, when India will face Kuwait in Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Chhetri holds the record for the most international caps for India with 150 and is the nation’s highest goal-scorer with 94 goals. Globally, he ranks fourth, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei, and Lionel Messi.

While these facts might be familiar, do you consider yourself a true Sunil Chhetri super-fan? Take our quiz and prove your loyalty. Answer at least six out of 12 questions correctly to earn that prestigious tag.
Also ReadFarewell, Sunil Chhetri – Retracing Path Which Made Him Captain, Leader, Legend
Also ReadTo Be an Ideal Role Model – What Makes Sunil Chhetri More Than Just a Footballer
Also ReadSunil Chhetri's Retirement: Highlights of the Football Icon's Illustrious Career

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 06 Jun 2024,09:26 AM IST

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT