Sunil Chhetri Felicitated by AIFF President After Kuwait Game

Image: AIFF
The show didn’t go the way it was expected, at least for the huge number of Indian fans present at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday, 6 June, 2024, but it didn’t stop them from showering love and appreciation on Sunil Chhetri, who played his 151st and last international match in the goalless draw against Kuwait.
There were big cheers from the crowd as India’s all-time highest scorer in international football walked up the makeshift dias on the pitch to receive a plaque that was handed over to him by the All India Football President Kalyan Chaubey.
The plaque that Mr. Chaubey presented to Chhetri on behalf of the Indian Football fraternity, said:
Now, 19 years and 151 International caps later, as you have decided to enter a new life post-international football today, we remain firmly gripped by nostalgia. You have filled our hearts with extraordinary emotions that we will share with our family and friends until our last days. With your millions of fans, we will miss your great deeds on the field. Rest assured, your stunning skills, your exhilarating leadership, and your humility will forever be part of Indian Football's folklore.
Thank you for everything you have accomplished and good luck with everything you will do in the future.
Chhetri spoke briefly, saying:
The Indian captain was also felicitated by the Indian Football Association, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting, the Indian Army and senior ministers of the Government of West Bengal.
