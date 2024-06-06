Sunil Chhetri – A Captain, a Torchbearer, an Undying Flame of Indian Football

Imagine the cacophony of a nation – a billion voices united in a single roar. Now imagine that roar isn’t for a six hit by Virat Kohli, but for a perfectly placed football finding the back of the net. This, the dream Sunil Chhetri has tirelessly chased for over two decades, is the essence of his legacy — a relentless pursuit to elevate and better Indian football.

A couple of days back, a video flickered to life on India coach Igor Stimac’s social media. There, Luka Modric, a titan of world football, offered a simple yet profound message to Chhetri, on the eve of his international swansong: “You are a legend of this game.” Modric’s words weren’t mere platitudes but were a recognition of a career built on unwavering dedication.