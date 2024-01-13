AFC Asian Cup: Resolute India Rue Unforced Errors in 2-0 Defeat to Australia

AFC Asian Cup 2024: India went down fighting in a 2-0 defeat to Australia.
(Photo: Twitter/IndianFootball)
India commenced their journey at the AFC Asian Cup with a 0-2 defeat to Australia, where they were resolute in their determination to keep a clean sheet, but had to rue unforced errors at a nearly-packed Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar’s Al Rayyan.
Indian head coach Igor Stimac’s starting XI surprised many, for young midfielder Deepak Tangri was handed his debut against a formidable Australia, who are ranked 25th on the FIFA men’s international rankings, as compared to India’s 102nd.
The Socceroos had 14 attempts and 12 corners in the first half, with none of those penetrating the Indian backline.
Unfortunately for the Blue Tigers, an unforced error in the 50th minute triggered the team’s downfall. A harmless cross from the right flank by Hibernian winger Martin Boyle should either have been comfortably gathered or fisted away by the Indian goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Albeit, he did not do either and ended up chaperoning it to the path of FC St. Pauli midfielder Jackson Irvine, who gladly accepted the invitation by placing the ball into the net.
Australia’s second goal came in the 73rd minute when two substitutes, Riley McGree and Jordan Bos’ intricate combination left the Indian defence bamboozled. McGree, the attacking midfielder from Middlesbrough, dribbled past everyone who stood in his way at the right flank before pulling the ball back for Bos, the left-back who plies his trade for Belgian side Westerlo in club football.
India will now take on Uzbekistan, who are ranked 68th in the world, at the same stadium on 18 January. The Blue Tigers’ last group stage fixture is against the 91st-ranked Syria on 23 January, scheduled to be played in Al Khor’s Al-Bayt Stadium.
