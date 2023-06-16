Maharashtra Premier League 2023: Schedule, Venue, & Live Streaming Details

When will Maharashtra Premier League 2023 begin?



Maharashtra Premier League is set to begin today, June 15 with the final to be played on June 29.

How many MPL 2023 matches will be played?

A total of 19 matches will be played and that also includes the playoffs.

How many teams will be participating in the Maharashtra Premier League 2023?

A total of six teams will be participating - Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Eagle Nashik Titans, Kolhapur Tuskers, Puneri Bappa, Ratnagiri Jets, and Solapur Royals.

Where will the MPL 2023 matches be played?

All the MPL 2023 matches will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.



At what time are the matches of MPL 2023 scheduled?

Afternoon matches will start at 2 PM IST while evening matches will begin at 8 PM IST.



Where can the fans watch the MPL 2023 live?

The fans can watch the MPL 2023 live online on the Fancode App and Website while on TV the matches will be telecasted on DD Sports.