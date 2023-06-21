SAFF Championship 2023: 14 Pakistani Players Land 6 Hours Before Ind vs Pak Game

India is all set to take on Pakistan in the opening match of the SAFF Championship 2023, in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium. However, the visitors found themselves in a crisis ahead of the game, as many of their players landed in Bengaluru on the day of the match itself.

The Pakistani players' visas were approved on Tuesday, 20 June, when they were in Mauritius. After the visa hindrance was solved, the Pakistani players left for Mumbai at around 5:30 pm, and landed at around 1:30 am. With 32 tickets being unavailable on a single flight, the Pakistani team management divided the squad into two groups.