SAFF Championship 2023: Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming in India

The South Asian Football Federation Championship for 2023 is scheduled to take place on 21 June. It is important to note that the Indian team is a part of Group A along with Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan. The SAFF Championship 2023 is being hosted by India. The matches are set to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Fans must take note of these details if they want to watch the football championship live from wherever they are.
The SAFF Championship 2023 schedule is released for all those who want to take a look at it. The match dates, timings, and teams are mentioned on the official schedule. One must take note of the latest details and know the live streaming channel in India. The teams are divided into two groups this season, according to the schedule.
This year, two new teams have joined the SAFF Championship and they are Lebanon and Kuwait. Even though they are not a part of the SAFF nations, they will be participating in the championship after a special invite.
Keep reading till the end to know the match dates, timings, live streaming details, and other important updates about the SAFF Championship 2023.
What are the SAFF Championship 2023 groups?
Group A - India, Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan.
Group B - Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.
When will India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 be played?
As per the details mentioned on the schedule, India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 will take place on Wednesday, 21 June. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
What is the venue of the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023?
The SAFF Championship 2023 is being hosted by India. India vs Pakistan match is set to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 live?
You can watch India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 live broadcast on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023?
You can watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 on FanCode on Wednesday.
