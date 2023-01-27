AO Men's Singles 2023 Semi Finals Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul

Australian Open Men's Singles 2023 Semi Finals Live Streaming Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul: Nine time champion Novak Djokovic is all set to face off against Tommy Paul in the second semi-final match of the Australian Open Men's Singles 2023. The match will be played today on Friday, 27 January 2023 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Both the tennis players seem to be in a good form for today's match. Novak Djokovic earned his spot in the last four of the Grand Slam with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win against Andrey Rublev.

On the other side, Tommy Paul defeated compatriot Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 and grabbed his spot in the maiden Grand Slam semi-final.

Let us read about the live streaming and telecast details of the Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul AO Men's Singles Semi-final Match 2023.