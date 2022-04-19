Premier League Welcomes Designation of Hate Crime as Priority Illegal Content

The government has strengthened the bill in a number of important areas, and the Premier League said it welcomed the designation of 'hate crime' as priority illegal content.



"We welcome the designation of hate crime as priority illegal content on the face of the Bill, which means that platforms have an active duty to minimise exposure to such content. We welcome the new anonymity provisions, which mean that ID verification must be offered as an option and users will have greater control over who can contact them and what they see online," said the Premier League statement.



"We are pleased that the government has accepted the Law Commission's recommendations to reform the communications offences to include threatening and harassing behaviour online more clearly and that these will be included in the bill. This legislation is a promising first step towards creating a new era of accountability online," said PL in the statement.