Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Tragic Passing of Baby Boy; Asks for Privacy

File image: Cristiano Ronaldo
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Monday that his newborn son had passed away, and asked for privacy.
The Man United man made this tragic announcement in a message on social media, and also revealed the birth of a baby girl with partner Georgina Rodriguez.
The Manchester United star, 37, had announced in October that he was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.
Georgina shares daughter Alana, with Cristiano, and the Manchester United star also has son Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva and Mateo.
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez wrote. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.
"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.
"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."
On the field with his club, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick on Saturday against Norwich as Man United won. The team’s next game will see them come up against arch-rivals Liverpool.
