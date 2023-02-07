Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Premier League Charges Manchester City of Breaching Financial Regulations

Premier League Charges Manchester City of Breaching Financial Regulations

The Premier League reported the alleged breaches by Manchester City to an independent committee.
IANS
Football
Published:

Manchester City players in action during a 2021-22 Premier League match.

|

Image: IANS

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manchester City players in action during a 2021-22 Premier League match.</p></div>

Premier League champions Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League with a series of breaches of the competition's financial rules.

The Premier League issued a statement on Monday, 6 February, confirming it had "referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4."

The Premier League explains the commission is "independent of the Premier League and member clubs" and that the members of the commission will be appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League judicial panel, in accordance with Premier League rules.

"The proceedings before the commission will, in accordance with Premier League rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League rule W.82.2, the commission's final award will be published on the Premier League's website."

"This confirmation is made in accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1. The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice," reads the statement, reports Xinhua.

Charges Include Breaches From 2009 to 2018

The charges are thought to come from an investigation which opened in March 2019 in relation to the seasons from 2009 to 2018. They relate to financial information, the club's income, payments to playing and coaching staff, profitability and financial sustainability.

Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League, five points behind Arsenal and it is so far uncertain what punishment they would face if found guilty, although it is possible they could have points taken away from them and face a heavy fine.

