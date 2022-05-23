Man City Players Hail Premier League Title Win as ‘Unbelievable Achievement'

"It shows what a talented bunch of players we have and the determination to keep on winning. This is an unbelievable achievement. When the first goal went in I still thought we could do it. It shows consistency. It was an unbelievable win," he said.

The 27-year-old Sterling has lavished praise on rivals Liverpool, who pushed Guardiola's side all the way in the race for the title.

"Liverpool is a great opponent. They push us every year and that helps us to become better too. It's a great one to add to the tally. It's an unbelievable achievement. Each year we come in and we know how difficult it will be," he admitted.

Another City star player Kevin De Bruyne said that Liverpool's relentless pursuit of the Premier League crown forced the team to come out on top.

De Bruyne believes the excellence of the Anfield club has made City even better.