Bhupinder Singh Gill Becomes First Sikh to Officiate in a Premier League Match

Bhupinder Singh Gill became the first Sikh-Punjabi to officiate in an English Premier League match, when he served as the assistant referee in the game between Southampton and Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, 4 January.

The 37-year-old former physical education teacher is the son of Jarnail Singh, who was English football league system's first turbaned referee, having officiated more than 150 matches in the second division.