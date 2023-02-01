India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast: After winning the 2nd T20I, team India is all set to take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I match of the India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2023 today on 01 February 2023. The IND vs NZ T20I Series is currently at 1-1, therefore today's match will be a game changer for both the teams.

Let us read about the date, time, venue, squads, live streaming and live telecast details of the forthcoming India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match.