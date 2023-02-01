India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

New Zealand Tour of India 2023: India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast.
(Photo: bcci.tv)
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast: After winning the 2nd T20I, team India is all set to take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I match of the India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2023 today on 01 February 2023. The IND vs NZ T20I Series is currently at 1-1, therefore today's match will be a game changer for both the teams.
Let us read about the date, time, venue, squads, live streaming and live telecast details of the forthcoming India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match.
The IND vs NZ third T20I match will be played today on 1 February 2023.
The India vs New Zealand third T20I match will start today at 7 pm IST.
The India vs New Zealand third T20I match will be played today at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The IND vs NZ 3rd T20I match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
The live telecast of India vs New Zealand match will be available today on the Star Sports Network.
Following are the team squads of the today's India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match.
Team India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav.
Team New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, and Lockie Ferguson.
