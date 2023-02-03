India vs Australia Test Series 2023: Date, Time, Full Schedule & Live Streaming

Australia Tour of India Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series 2023: Team India is all set to face off against Australia in the upcoming IND vs AUS Series 2023. Both the teams will square off against each other in four test matches and three ODIs.

The men in blue seem to be in a great form after defeating Sri Lanka and New Zealand in test and ODI Series. The winners of India vs Australia Test Series will grab the title of Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Let us read about IND vs AUS Test Series 2023 Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast, and other important details.