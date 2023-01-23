ADVERTISEMENT

Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming & Telecast: Premier League 2023

The Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur football match will be played today on 23 January 2023.

Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming & Telecast: Premier League 2023
Fulham FC vs Tottenham Live Streaming and Telecast: Today, on Monday 23 January 2023, the London rivals Fulham FC will square off against the Tottenham Hotspur in a football match at the Craven Cottage.

Talking about the Fulham FC, they are currently at the sixth position of the Premier League, ahead of their rival teams like Chelsea and Liverpool. Tottenham on the other hand is at the fifth rank in the Premier League standings table.

So far, Fulham FC and Tottenham Hotspur have played 101 matches against each other, in which Fulham has been victorious in 18 matches only compared to Tottenham, who have a great record of winning 53 matches.

In the Premier League, Fulham have lost 12 matches out of 14 against the Tottenham Hotspur and the latter has won their last six away matches against Fulham.

Lets us read about the Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming and telecast details of the Premier League 2023.

Premier League 2023 Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Match: Date, Time,

The Fulham vs Tottenham football match will be played today, 23 January 2023 at the Craven Cottage Stadium in England. The match will start at 20:00 pm local time. The match will commence on 24 January, 1:30 am in India.

Premier League 2023 Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming

In India, the live streaming of the Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Only subscribers will be able to witness the match live.

Premier League 2023 Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

