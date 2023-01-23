Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming & Telecast: Premier League 2023

Fulham FC vs Tottenham Live Streaming and Telecast: Today, on Monday 23 January 2023, the London rivals Fulham FC will square off against the Tottenham Hotspur in a football match at the Craven Cottage.

Talking about the Fulham FC, they are currently at the sixth position of the Premier League, ahead of their rival teams like Chelsea and Liverpool. Tottenham on the other hand is at the fifth rank in the Premier League standings table.