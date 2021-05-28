Neymar & Nike Split Due to Probe in Alleged Sexual Assault: Report

The report, citing people familiar in the know, reported that the female employee told friends and colleagues that Neymar tried to force her to have oral sex with him in his hotel room while in New York City for a Nike event in 2016.

The Brazilian superstar had been facing an allegation of rape in 2019, but that had been dismissed in August of that year on lack of evidence.

The 15-year relationship between Neymar and Nike officially ended in 2020, with him signing a deal with Puma.

Nike had not given a reason for the split at the time. The Journal reported that he still had eight years remaining on his marketing contract with Nike when they separated.