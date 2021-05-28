Zlatan & Haaland Among Star Players Who Will Miss Euro 2021

For the first time in its 60-year history, the UEFA European Championships will be held across the continent, in 11 cities, beginning 11 June.

The host cities for the tournament are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg. The semifinals and final will be held at the Wembley Stadium in London. The tournament was initially scheduled for 2020 but like most events that year, it was postponed.

Twenty-four countries will battle it out for European football’s top international prize this summer and the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Phil Foden will all be looking to drive their sides on.