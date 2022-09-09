Minimum Salary Cap for Women Footballers in AIFF President's Priority List

Newly elected AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has some ambitious plans to develop women's football, beginning with reducing the disparity in salary with their male counterparts.

Chaubey also laid out his plans to revive some old tournaments including the Santosh Trophy to have a good supply chain for the national team.

"We want to have a minimum salary cap for women footballers so that there's not much (salary) disparity with their male counterparts and it's at a respectable level. We also want to make IWL better than before," Chaubey said at a press conference here on Thursday.