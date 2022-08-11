Indian Football Team to Play Friendlies Against Singapore, Vietnam

Senior men's Indian football team coach Igor Stimac during a press conference.
(Photo: IANS)
The senior men's Indian football team will be back in action in September when they play two international friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam.
The Blue Tigers will travel to Vietnam on 22 September, and subsequently play Singapore on 24 September, and the hosts on 27 September, before making the return journey back to India on 28 September.
Having qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 almost two months back, India, coached by former Croatia international Igor Stimac, will be looking to prepare for the apex continental tournament next year.
Speaking on the two matches ahead, Stimac said, "We are happy about the upcoming challenges, and we're looking forward to maintaining the quality of performances that we have recently dished out."
The coach further mentioned that efforts are being made to provide the Blue Tigers with a substantial preparatory camp, while he also remains hopeful for a practice match against Kerala Blasters ahead of their departure to Vietnam.
