Morocco, Portugal, Spain Submit Bidding Agreement for 2030 FIFA World Cup

FIFA announced Thursday that it has received bidding agreement from Morocco, Portugal and Spain for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

According to a statement released on the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's (FRMF) website, the signing of the bid agreement represents a commitment by the three football federations to uphold the regulations and framework governing the bidding process. The document also provides guidance on important technical aspects of the bid, such as its promotion and evaluation criteria.

"The Moroccan, Portuguese and Spanish football federations will now be working together more closely than ever to develop a bid that will enable the FIFA World Cup to exceed all expectations," said the FRMF, adding that "in sharing their vision and outlook for the tournament last month, the Federations expressed their intention to deliver a tournament that strengthens the FIFA World Cup legacy, develops football and will have a significant impact worldwide," the release said.