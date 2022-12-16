Gold-Plated World Cup Replica, Jerseys of Messi and Maradona Go Under the Hammer

Gold-plated Jerseys of Messi and Maradona go under hammer
Photo: IANS
A gold-plated replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy along with 55 other football related items, including shirts worn by late Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, have gone under the hammer at an online auction which began at the start of this month and will conclude on 22 December.
With the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France a few days away, the organisers have tried to catch on to the football fever and give away a replica of the trophy.
With the football world fully immersed in the game's biggest showpiece event and surrendering to the magic of Lionel Messi in Qatar some lucky ones will have the chance to feel the Argentinian super star from close quarters.
Six Lionel Messi shirts will be auctioned.
"Among all the items are six Lionel Messi shirts, including one from the National Team signed by all the players who are currently playing in the World Cup in Qatar. The Argentina shirt was given to president of AFA, Claudio Tapia, for a charitable purpose. All the proceeds from that auction will be used for works at the Fernandez Hospital. This item will be featured in a special way within the auction and has a starting price of $5,500," said Rodriguez.
What started as a hobby has since turned out to be a full time business venture for Yael and his two partners Emiliano Abreu and Juan Manuel Pineiro.
The event's organising company was created in the midst of a pandemic by the trio, with the aim of auctioning off unique objects and collectibles from world football, highly coveted by collectors. To carry it out, they have a rigorous investigation process, which compares the real object with photos, videos and files from the time to authenticate the product.
"We specialise in game-worn jerseys, which in slang are called Match Worn, but we also offer jerseys and apparel that were prepared by the props for the game, but not worn, called Match Issue. We currently have more than 150 shirts of which only 15 per cent are in the auction stage.
"The most valuable is one from Boca Juniors used by Diego Maradona in the 1981 National tournament, the year in which the Ribera team became champion and Maradona's was the star. There is also a Maradona Napoli shirt used against Juventus, Messi shirts at Barcelona and several more props prepared for Messi that he finally used on the field," he added.
Regarding Maradona's shirts, the most fanatics of Pelusa will be able to bid for one from Boca, which he used in the 1981 Nacional, and another from Napoli and from a very special season: the 1986/87 season, when the team Italian became champion for the first time in its history.
Besides Messi and Maradona jerseys, fans can also get memorabilia from other world figures such as Ronaldinho and Neymar (both from his time at Barcelona), Javier Zanetti (Banfield), Zico (Flamengo), Carlos Tevez (Seleccion) and Juan Carlos Lallana (River of 1967).
Some of the other items that will be auctioned are Luis Suarez boots, which will have a base value of $650, a medal from Boca, champion of the Libertadores in 2001 ($350) and an album from the 1930 World Cup in Uruguay ($750).
