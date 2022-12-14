Lionel Messi Confirms Qatar Will be His Last FIFA World Cup Appearance

Messi's opening goal on Tuesday night saw him surpass Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's leading World Cup scorer with 11 goals.

In this tournament, he has five goals and three assists as he vies for the Golden Boot award with France's Kylian Mbappe, who has five goals and two assists.

"I'm feeling well and strong in every match," Messi said. "Personally, I've felt happy at this World Cup and thankfully, I've been able to help the team."

Messi said Argentina's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the opening match served as a wake-up call to the team.

"It was a big blow," the Paris Saint-Germain forward said. "We had a 36-game unbeaten run and nobody thought we'd lose that match. It was an acid test and since then we've played five finals. Thankfully we've been able to win all five. Losing that first game actually helped us to grow."