Lionel Messi Set To Play In Kerala, Named Argentina's Captain vs Aus: Organiser

Amid swirling speculation over the Argentina men’s football team’s proposed visit to Kerala this November, organisers have now confirmed that the reigning FIFA World Cup champions will indeed play at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and so will be their iconic captain, Lionel Messi.
For context, Argentina are slated to face Angola in a friendly before heading to Kochi to play Australia on 17 November. With a demanding travel schedule spanning Africa and Asia, and the fact that Argentina will face Spain in the Finalissima in March 2026 and would dearly want to avoid injuries prior to that, there was uncertainty regarding Argentina’s visit to Kerala.
The organisers have since dismissed all uncertainty as ‘fake news.’
Speaking to The Quint, Anto Augustine, managing director of Reporter Broadcasting Company, who are official sponsor of the event and responsible for Argentina’s visit to Kerala, stated:
At 38, with another India visit — spanning across four cities — scheduled in December, will Lionel Messi turn up for the friendly?
Augustine answered:
Here are the list of players set to be in Argentina's touring contingent, as confirmed and conveyed by the organisers:
Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Marcos Acuna, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giovani Lo Celso, Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (captain).
Earlier this month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a review meeting to oversee preparations for what promises to be a landmark event. AFA’s venue manager, Hector Daniel Cabrera, had also inspected Kochi’s stadium facilities to assess infrastructure and security arrangements.
The organisers have claimed that the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is undergoing a Rs 70 crore renovation, in a bid to be in the best possible shape ahead of next month’s fixture.
Besides hosting the match between Argentina and Australia, Kochi might host another fixture involving the Socceroos. Notably, Football Australia are yet to announce the specifics of a second fixture — if at all they will play — for FIFA’s November international match window.
(The Quint has reached out to the Asociación del Fútbol Argentino and Football Australia for an official statement. This article will be updated once those are received).