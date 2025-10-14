Lionel Messi Set To Play In Kerala, Named Argentina's Captain vs Aus: Organiser

Earlier this month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a review meeting to oversee preparations for what promises to be a landmark event. AFA’s venue manager, Hector Daniel Cabrera, had also inspected Kochi’s stadium facilities to assess infrastructure and security arrangements.

The organisers have claimed that the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is undergoing a Rs 70 crore renovation, in a bid to be in the best possible shape ahead of next month’s fixture.