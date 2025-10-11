Are Manchester City Premier League Title Contender Anymore? Michael Owen Answers

I think this is the first time Pep Guardiola’s had a team that truly needs big changes. He inherited brilliant squads at Barcelona and Bayern Munich — world-class players he coached superbly — and at City, he’s built as he’s gone along. But if there’s one thing you could criticise him for, it might be that he didn’t see this transition coming. Maybe a season ago, he realised they weren’t quite as good as before and reacted by buying a lot of players at once. It felt a bit like panic, when perhaps a slower, more deliberate evolution — bringing in one or two younger players earlier — would’ve been wiser.

Michael Owen