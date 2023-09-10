King’s Cup 2023: India’s Thailand Tour Ends With Disappointing Defeat to Lebanon

Igor Stimac's team made many attacks, virtually parking themselves in the Lebanon half for most of the second half but their search for an equaliser proved futile.

After a goalless first half in which both teams made many attempts, India survived a close call in the 48th minute when goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh pulled off a save.

In the 64th minute a horrendous goof-up in defence nearly spelt doom for India before Gurpreet dashed out in the nick of time, sweeping the ball away.

In the 69th minute, Brandon Fernandes managed to release a perfect pass under intense pressure. Rahul KP made a spirited sprint to reach the ball and made a pass, but Lebanon keeper Khalil rushed out to collect it safely.