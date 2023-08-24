ACL: Neymar To Play in India as Mumbai City & Al Hilal Gets Drawn in Same Group

Which Other Renowned Players Can Be Seen Alongside Neymar?

In accordance with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious football project (read our explainer to know more), the Public Investment Fund (PIF) co-owned team has made plenty of lucrative signings, alongside Neymar.

Former Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Serbia’s all-time leading goal-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, Portugal’s UEFA Nations League-winning midfielder Ruben Neves, and Neymar’s fellow Brazilian teammate Malcom, who had previously won La Liga with Barcelona, will be seen in Al Hilal’s team.