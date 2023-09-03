Luis Rubiales & Brij Bhushan: Spain Stood by Its Sportswomen, Will India Ever?

Luis Rubiales, the now-suspended chief of Spain's football federation RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation), is today his nation's villain numero uno.

One moment, he was at the pinnacle of his career, as Spain's women's football team won the World Cup. The next moment, at the medal ceremony at Sydney, after the historic win, he planted an 'unwanted' kiss on the lips of Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso.

And right there, it was all over for him. Since then, no amount of stubborn macho bluster, or even clever attempts to tar Jenni as a liar, has worked for Rubiales.