ISL 2023-24 Schedule: Fixtures, Timings, & Live Streaming of Indian Super League

ISL 2023-24 Season 10 Schedule, Matches, Fixtures, Venue, Timing, and More.
(Photo: The Quint)
Indian Super League 2023-24 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Matches, Fixtures, Squads, Teams, Live Streaming, and Telecast Details: The 10th season of the Indian Super League is all set to kick start from 21 September 2023. The full ISL 2023-24 schedule was released today on Thursday, 7 September 2023.
The opening match of the series will be played on Thursday, 21 September 2023 between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Kochi.
ISL 2023-24 will be first ever season with the highest number of teams. Also, the I-League has entered the league via promotion from the current season. The first half of the ISL 2023-24 schedule has been released by the FSDL till December. The second half of the schedule is yet to be issued.
The ISL 2023-24 will start from 21 September 2023.
The ISL 10 matches will start at 8 pm IST, while as the double headers will start at 5:30 pm IST.
The live streaming of ISL 2023-24 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website owned by the Viacom18.
The ISL 10 matches will be live telecasted on the Sports18 channel on TV.
Here is the full schedule of ISL 2023-24 including the date, time, venue, fixtures, matches, and other details.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC; 8 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.
Friday, 22 September 2023: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa; 8 pm at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Hyderabad.
Saturday, 23 September 2023: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC; 5:30 pm at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.
Saturday, 23 September 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC; 8 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Sunday, 24 September 2023: North East United FC vs Mumbai City FC; 8 pm at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.
Monday, 25 September 2023: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC; 8 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Wednesday, 27 September 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC; 8 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Thursday, 28 September 2023: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC; 8 pm at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.
Friday, 29 September 2023: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC; 8 pm at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.
Saturday, 30 September 2023: East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC; 8 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Sunday, 1 October 2023: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.
Monday, 2 October 2023: FC Goa vs Punjab FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.
Wednesday, 4 October 2023: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC; 8pm at the Sree Kanteeerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
Thursday, 5 October 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC; 8 pm at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.
Friday, 6 October 2023: Punjab FC vs North East United FC; 8pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.
Saturday, 7 October 2023: FC Goa vs Odisha FC; 5:30pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.
Saturday, 7 October 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.
Sunday, 8 October 2023: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC; 8 pm at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.
Saturday, 21 October 2023: East Bengal FC vs FC Goa; 5:30 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Sunday, 22 October 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC; 8 pm at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.
Monday, 23 October 2023: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC; 8 pm at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Hyderabad.
Wednesday, 25 October 2023: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa; 8 pm at the Sree Kanteeerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
Thursday, 26 October 2023: North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC; 8 pm at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.
Friday, 27 October 2023: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.
Saturday, 28 October 2023: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC; 5:30 pm at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.
Saturday, 28 October 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC; 8 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Sunday, 29 October 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.
Tuesday, 31 October 2023: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC; 8 pm at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.
Wednesday, 1 November 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant; 8 pm at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.
Thursday, 2 November 2023: Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC; 8 pm at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.
Friday, 3 November 2023: Odisha FC vs North East United FC; 8 pm at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.
Saturday, 4 November 2023: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC; 5:30 pm at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Hyderabad.
Saturday, 4 November 2023: East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC; 8 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Sunday, 5 November 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.
Tuesday, 7 November 2023: Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.
Saturday, 25 November 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC; 5:30 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.
Saturday, 25 November 2023: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.
Sunday, 26 November 2023: North East United FC vs Bengaluru FC; 8 pm at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.
Monday, 27 November 2023: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.
Wednesday, 29 November 2023: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.
Thursday, 30 November 2023: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC; 8 pm at the Sree Kanteeerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
Friday, 1 December 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC; 8 pm at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.
Saturday, 2 December 2023: Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant; 8 pm at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Hyderabad.
Sunday, 3 December 2023: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.
Monday, 4 December 2023: East Bengal FC vs North East United FC; 8 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Wednesday, 6 December 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC; 8 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Thursday, 7 December 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC; 8 pm at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.
Friday, 8 December 2023: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC; 8 pm at the Sree Kanteeerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
Saturday, 9 December 2023: East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC; 8 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Sunday, 10 December 2023: North East United FC vs Hyderabad FC; 8 pm at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.
Tuesday, 12 December 2023: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.
Wednesday, 13 December 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.
Thursday, 14 December 2023: Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.
Friday, 15 December 2023: North East United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant; 8 pm at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.
Saturday, 16 December 2023: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC; 5:30 pm at the Sree Kanteeerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
Saturday, 16 December 2023: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC; 8 pm at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.
Sunday, 17 December 2023: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC; 8 pm at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.
Monday, 18 December 2023: Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.
Wednesday, 20 December 2023: Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant; 8 pm at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.
Thursday, 21 December 2023: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC; 8 pm at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Hyderabad.
Friday, 22 December 2023: East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC; 8 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Saturday, 23 December 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa; 8 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Sunday, 24 December 2023: Bengaluru FC vs North East United FC; 5:30 pm at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
Sunday, 24 December 2023: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.
Tuesday, 26 December 2023: Punjab FC vs Odisha FC; 8 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.
Wednesday, 27 December 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FC; 8 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Thursday, 28 December 2023: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC; 8 pm at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.
Friday, 29 December 2023: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC; 5:30 pm at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.
Friday, 29 December 2023: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa; 8 pm at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.
