ISL 2023-24 Schedule: Fixtures, Timings, & Live Streaming of Indian Super League

Indian Super League 2023-24 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Matches, Fixtures, Squads, Teams, Live Streaming, and Telecast Details: The 10th season of the Indian Super League is all set to kick start from 21 September 2023. The full ISL 2023-24 schedule was released today on Thursday, 7 September 2023.

The opening match of the series will be played on Thursday, 21 September 2023 between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Kochi.

ISL 2023-24 will be first ever season with the highest number of teams. Also, the I-League has entered the league via promotion from the current season. The first half of the ISL 2023-24 schedule has been released by the FSDL till December. The second half of the schedule is yet to be issued.