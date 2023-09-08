King’s Cup 2023: Despite Gallant Fight, India Go Down in Penalties Against Iraq

The Indian men’s football team lost to Iraq 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the 2023 King's Cup semifinal match ended at 2-2 at the 700th Anniversary Stadium, on Thursday, 7 September.

With the score level at 2-2 after the regulation time, the teams went into the penalty shootout as there is provision for no extra time in the tournament. Naorem Mahesh Singh (17’) scored the opening goal for India while the other was accounted for through Jalal Hassan Hachim’s own goal (51’) in regulation time.