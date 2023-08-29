Indian Squad Named for King’s Cup, Sunil Chhetri To Miss for Personal Reasons

The head coach of Indian men's football team, Igor Stimac announced a 23-member squad for the 49th King's Cup, to be held from 7-10 September 2023 in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
India (ranked 99th) will face Iraq (ranked 70th) in the semi-final on 7 September at 16:00 IST at the 700th Anniversary Stadium. Hosts Thailand (ranked 113th) will take on Lebanon (ranked 100th) in the other semi-final at 19:00 IST on the same day.
The semi-final winners will contest the final on 10 September, while the losers will play the third-place play-off. The name of the Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri is missing from the squad. Chhetri will be missing the tournament for personal reasons as his wife is pregnant with their first child.
India's Squad for King's Cup 2023:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh.
Defenders: Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Subhasish Bose.
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP.
