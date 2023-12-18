India Women vs Australia Women Series 2023 Schedule: Check INDW vs AUSW Fixtures

IND W vs AUS W Series 2023 Schedule: India Women vs Australia Women Series 2023 is scheduled to begin from Thursday, 21 December 2023. A total of 7 matches will be played in the upcoming INDW vs AUSW Series, including 1 test match, 3 ODI matches, and 3 T20I matches. The last match of the series will be played on 9 January 2024 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Australia Women team lead by Alyssa Healy won the T20I series 2021 against India, and would definitely be aiming for registering another record breaking win. India Women, on the other hand, are on high confidence after achieving magnificent win against England Women in the recent test match.

Let us check out the INDW vs AUSW Series 2023 schedule, fixtures, matches, timings, venues, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.