Judge Issues Travel Ban for 7 Suspects in Maradona Death Probe

An Argentine judge imposed an international travel ban on seven health professionals who cared for Diego Maradona in the days before his death.

Maradona died of a heart attack aged 60 last November, less than a month after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.

Judge Orlando Diaz issued the order after prosecutors deemed the defendants posed a flight risk, Argentina's state-run Telam news service reported, according to Xinhua.