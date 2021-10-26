Joshua Kimmich's Concerns About COVID-19 Vaccination Has Experts Displeased

Germany’s immunologists are not very happy that footballer Joshua Kimmich has declined the COVID-19 vaccine, citing concerns over long-term side-effects.

“I have concerns about the lack of long-term studies,” the Bayern Munich footballer told Sky Sport.

“I am of course aware of my responsibility. I follow all hygiene measures and get tested every two to three days. Everyone should make the decision for themselves.”

Kimmich, widely regarded for his maturity and steady nature as a footballer, has not ruled out taking the jab, “There is a very good chance that I will still get vaccinated.”