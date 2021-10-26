Joshua Kimmich's Concerns About COVID-19 Vaccination Has Experts Displeased

File Image of Joshua Kimmich
Image: IANS
Germany’s immunologists are not very happy that footballer Joshua Kimmich has declined the COVID-19 vaccine, citing concerns over long-term side-effects.
“I have concerns about the lack of long-term studies,” the Bayern Munich footballer told Sky Sport.
“I am of course aware of my responsibility. I follow all hygiene measures and get tested every two to three days. Everyone should make the decision for themselves.”
Kimmich, widely regarded for his maturity and steady nature as a footballer, has not ruled out taking the jab, “There is a very good chance that I will still get vaccinated.”
The club on their part has urged everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest and their longtime executive board chair, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, on Sunday criticised Kimmich’s reluctance: “As a role model, but also as a sheer fact, it would be better if he was vaccinated,” the club legend said.
The German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday that there were “clear and convincing answers” to Kimmich’s doubts, nationally and internationally, and that he hoped that “Kimmich lets all this information work on him and then maybe he can decide in favor of the vaccination.”
German football legend Oliver Kahn also added that Bayern’s stance as a club is that “we can only recommend to everyone to get vaccinated” but “you also have to respect if one or another has another opinion.”
Interestingly, Kimmich and Leon Goretzka last March set up the philanthropic initiative WeKickCorona to support charities and medical facilities requiring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We also donated to UNICEF, who made vaccines available. The point was that there are also countries that do not have access to vaccines,” Kimmich said Saturday after Bayern’s win over Hoffenheim.
“I think everyone should make the decision for themselves and it cannot be that someone has no access. Because if you make the decision to do so, then you should do everything you can to ensure that they can get the vaccine."
Meanwhile, the Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann has recently tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and is currently self-isolating at home. Nagelsmann is coping well with the disease and has been conveying messages to the coaching staff.
(With inputs from The Guardian)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)