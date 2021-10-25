AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Rahim Ali Helps India Defeat Oman 2-1

India started with the experienced Dheeraj Singh under the bar and two full-backs in Ashish Rai and Akash Mishra. Deepak Tangri and Narender Gahlot manned the defence, while India's U-17 FIFA World Cupper duo of Jeakson Singh and skipper Suresh Wangjam captain took care of the midfield, while Rahul KP and Vikram Partap Singh were deployed at the flanks. Rahim Ali and Aniket Jadhav were at the attacking third.



Before the opponents could settle down, India started attacking from the flanks and in the fifth minute, Vikram earned a penalty that Rahim Ali converted. Omani goalkeeper Ibrahim Yousuf had guessed the right way, but Rahim's spot-kick was placed perfectly, as the ball went past the upright and into the side netting.



Six minutes later, Akash floated in a superb cross from the left but the goalkeeper leapt above Aniket to grab it. Vikram and Rahul kept the Omani midfield on its toes, something that helped them slam the second goal in the 37th minute.



Akash split the midfield and passed it onto an onrushing Rahim Ali, who rounded off his marker and pushed the ball onto an unmarked Vikram towards his right. The youngster made no mistake to slot it home past an onrushing keeper. That goal gave India the upper hand before half time.