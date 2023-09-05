WC 2023: South Africa Name Squad, de Kock To Retire From ODIs After Tournament

Quinton de Kock To Retire From ODI Cricket After World Cup

Meanwhile, ace batter and wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock is set to retire from ODI cricket after this tournament.

South Africa Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe said, “Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket. He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years.”

"He also wore the captain’s armband and that is an honor that very few people get to hold. We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years. We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20I cricket,” he added.