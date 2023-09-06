IOA Unveil India’s Ceremonial Dress and Playing Kit for Hangzhou Asian Games

Speaking on the occasion Shri Anurag Singh Thakur commented, “It’s not just a uniform; it’s a symbol of pride and identity for our athletes. The uniform proudly represents India’s self-reliance and showcases the country’s diverse heritage and design leadership. I am confident that as much as the team will represent the young and new India; we will ensure historic performances and return with the best medal count. I urge the country to stand behind our athletes and cheer for them.”

The playing kit, crafted by JSW Inspire, official sport apparel partner of the contingent, is designed by the talented Kashmiri designer Aaquib Wani who has also designed the Indian cricket team jersey. It is inspired by the country’s varied art forms that serves as a visual ode to the incredible diversity and unity that defines India, ensuring that every athlete carries a piece of their home state with them onto the field.